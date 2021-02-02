3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) Insider Julia Wilson Acquires 13 Shares of Stock

3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson bought 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,136 ($14.84) per share, with a total value of £147.68 ($192.94).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Julia Wilson bought 13 shares of 3i Group Plc (III.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23) per share, with a total value of £151.58 ($198.04).

On Monday, November 30th, Julia Wilson bought 14 shares of 3i Group Plc (III.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,074 ($14.03) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($196.45).

III opened at GBX 1,143 ($14.93) on Tuesday. 3i Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 529.80 ($6.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,215 ($15.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,151.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,031.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. 3i Group Plc (III.L)’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of 3i Group Plc (III.L) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of 3i Group Plc (III.L) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,021 ($13.34).

About 3i Group Plc (III.L)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

