438 Shares in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 438 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Strategic Education by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STRA. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,144,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STRA stock opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.68.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

