$515.03 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will announce sales of $515.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $538.80 million and the lowest is $498.00 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $506.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Materials.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Cantie acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $22.37. 34,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,351. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

