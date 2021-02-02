$542.07 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to announce sales of $542.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $543.00 million and the lowest is $540.30 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $470.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WST. Stephens began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $297.02 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $312.12. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

