$6.45 Million in Sales Expected for Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will post sales of $6.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brainsway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. Brainsway reported sales of $6.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brainsway will report full-year sales of $21.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $21.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.10 million, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brainsway.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million. Brainsway had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BWAY opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Brainsway has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 million, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainsway stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Brainsway as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainsway Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

