$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to post sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $460,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $3.20 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.15 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $14.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of RESN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 59,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,325. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $357.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.

In related news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 55,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $120,977.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,315 shares in the company, valued at $827,453.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Neal Fenzi sold 12,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $28,090.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 527,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,888 shares of company stock valued at $392,209. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RESN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth $468,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Resonant by 613.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 140,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

