6,884 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Purchased by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,884 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COUP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total value of $2,894,233.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,592,297.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total transaction of $14,906,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,678,357.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,600,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

COUP traded up $11.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.33. 18,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of -149.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.18 and its 200 day moving average is $305.99. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $369.12.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

