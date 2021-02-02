702 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,277,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $288.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.64 and its 200-day moving average is $270.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $168.40 and a 52-week high of $294.61.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

