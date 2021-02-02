7,239 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 650,104 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 431,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 271,075 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 182,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,228,000 after acquiring an additional 62,434 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $37.54.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

