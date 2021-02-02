7,734 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Bought by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 380,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 30,124 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $20,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,218,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,575,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.