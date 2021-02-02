79,745 Shares in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Bought by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Separately, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.

Get McAfee alerts:

MCFE traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $20.95. 34,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,917. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.87. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. Analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised McAfee to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE).

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.