$8.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will post $8.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.50 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $7.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $33.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.82 billion to $33.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.96 billion to $35.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.58.

Shares of DG traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.43 and its 200-day moving average is $206.92. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

