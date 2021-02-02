$91.03 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will report sales of $91.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.17 million. Regional Management posted sales of $97.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $367.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.34 million to $368.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $380.60 million, with estimates ranging from $373.80 million to $387.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regional Management.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of Regional Management stock traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $30.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,735. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $346.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Roel C. Campos bought 1,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,850.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 416.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

