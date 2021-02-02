9,382 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,406.6% in the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 133,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 129,484 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 24,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,409,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.06. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

