$965.20 Million in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to report $965.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $936.20 million and the highest is $978.00 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $938.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.56.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $9.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $309.33. 3,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.91 and its 200 day moving average is $251.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $336.32.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $9,238,451.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,481 shares in the company, valued at $30,794,204.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,415 shares of company stock valued at $21,941,025 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,783,000 after acquiring an additional 57,334 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 628.2% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 244.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

