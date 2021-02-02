Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Up 10.3% This Week

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001839 BTC on major exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $14.30 million and approximately $25.48 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00065217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.79 or 0.00824615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00046345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.29 or 0.04625159 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00035008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Aavegotchi Token Profile

GHST is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 28,184,754 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,184,791 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.