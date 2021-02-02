Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) shares traded down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.39 and last traded at $25.52. 2,284,681 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,590,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 518.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

