ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives $41.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Separately, CL King boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,914.04 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 106.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.