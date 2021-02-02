AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Up 7.3%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.60. 467,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 365,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $473.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.82.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 392.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune SA will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 27.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

