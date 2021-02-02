Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Acadia Healthcare have outperformed its industry in a year. The company’s top line has been rising over the years, driven by both organic and inorganic growth. It is well-poised to fund new bed developments, given a solid capital position. Acquisitions have been in key focus, which may add scale to its business. It is pursuing buyouts to expand in the behavioral healthcare industry across the United States. It has been generating sufficient cash flow to increase its financial flexibility for chasing buyouts and growth-driving projects. It is in the process to sell its U.K. operations which will streamline its operations. However, the company’s debt levels, which are higher than its cash balance, have been worsening over the years. Hence, its solvency position is a woe. Lower ROE also makes the stock an unattractive bet.”

ACHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

ACHC traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $53.13. 5,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,155. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

