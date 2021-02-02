Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.04

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.04 and last traded at $53.54, with a volume of 431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,302,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,410,000 after acquiring an additional 896,015 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 347,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,579,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 163,993 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 174,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 147,356 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 143,400 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

