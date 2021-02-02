Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Shares of Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.26. Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.13 million during the quarter.

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, High-Performance Computing and RF Heating. The company develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

