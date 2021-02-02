Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) & Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Head to Head Comparison

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.7% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accolade and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tabula Rasa HealthCare $284.71 million 4.63 -$32.44 million ($0.25) -221.52

Accolade has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade N/A N/A N/A Tabula Rasa HealthCare -19.48% -11.53% -4.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Accolade and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 1 10 0 2.91 Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 3 6 0 2.67

Accolade currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.70%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus price target of $56.64, suggesting a potential upside of 2.27%. Given Accolade’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Summary

Accolade beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. Its customers are primarily employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems. The company's cloud-based software also comprise RxCompanion, an MTM software platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and other health related problems; TruChart, an electronic health record (EHR) system for Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) organizations; and PACElogic, which delivers real-time sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination, planning, integration with community-based providers, and various Federal and State required reporting. In addition, it offers clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and reminder packaging, and pharmacy cost management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third party administrator services. As of December 31, 2019, the company served 237 healthcare organizations. It provides its cloud-based software solutions to prescribers, pharmacists, pharmacies, and healthcare organizations for managing the medication-related needs of patients. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

