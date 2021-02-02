ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 29,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $969,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,360.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $178,753.28. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,653. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 137.4% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,902,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,111,000 after buying an additional 2,837,823 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after buying an additional 31,704 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,941,000 after buying an additional 505,618 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,094,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after buying an additional 140,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after acquiring an additional 71,944 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.