Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.95

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.95 and last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 2361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

