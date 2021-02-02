Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 10.4% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $12,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,839 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,506,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 718,852 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 650,104 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,677,000 after purchasing an additional 572,188 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $36.53. 56,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,269. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $37.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.