Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,792 shares of company stock worth $17,080,192 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $5.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.33. 318,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,961,200. The company has a market cap of $214.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.