Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Purchases 507 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Aflac by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Aflac by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 498.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.51. 67,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,330. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

