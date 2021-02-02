Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,191,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAE traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.20. 35,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,286. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.