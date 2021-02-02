Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,029,000 after acquiring an additional 57,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,711,000 after acquiring an additional 321,980 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA traded up $12.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $334.22. The stock had a trading volume of 212,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $333.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total value of $27,007,827.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,701,457,673.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,148 shares of company stock worth $183,385,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

