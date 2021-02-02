Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Has $7.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.9% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,212,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,505,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,199.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after buying an additional 105,359 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,849,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.71. 1,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,113. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $297.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.96.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

