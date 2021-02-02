Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. 140166 lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $87.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a PE ratio of 118.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,606 shares of company stock valued at $24,907,533. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after acquiring an additional 398,468 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.