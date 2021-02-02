Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,899 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $34,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,613,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after buying an additional 712,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,606 shares of company stock valued at $24,907,533. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $87.66 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average of $84.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

