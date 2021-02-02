AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) Trading Up 0.7%

AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA)’s stock price were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.66. Approximately 227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.