Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 240.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $162.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.84. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $188.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANNSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Societe Generale started coverage on Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

