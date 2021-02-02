Aeron Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $136,482.91 and approximately $98,704.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aeron has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeron Profile

ARNX is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

