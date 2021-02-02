Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Short Interest Update

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 59,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,330. Aflac has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $44,843.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 70.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Aflac by 173.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 498.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

