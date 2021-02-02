AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Update

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 121.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE MITT traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $135.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.