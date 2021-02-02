AGCO (AGCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect AGCO to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $114.62 on Tuesday. AGCO has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $118.11. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.84.

In other AGCO news, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $10,518,155.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,822,290.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $186,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,691.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

