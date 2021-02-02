AGCO (AGCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO opened at $114.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.60. AGCO has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $118.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.84.

In other AGCO news, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $10,518,155.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,822,290.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $186,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,691.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.