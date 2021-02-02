Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Up 8.7%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shot up 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.47 and last traded at $41.83. 185,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 194,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. National Securities lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Get Agilysys alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $988.78 million, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.