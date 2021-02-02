AI Doctor Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One AI Doctor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $121,254.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00066268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.05 or 0.00825045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00048402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00036318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,608.57 or 0.04607301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00014951 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.