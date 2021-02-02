AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Shares Up 6.3%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.69. 405,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,509,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirNet Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

