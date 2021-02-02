Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,370,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 10,260,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of AKAM opened at $111.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

