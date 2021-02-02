Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Roth Capital

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKTS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

AKTS stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.91 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. Research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $73,342.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at $977,175.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,813 shares of company stock worth $1,428,229. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.