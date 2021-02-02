Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.91 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,239 shares in the company, valued at $10,374,807.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $34,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,813 shares of company stock worth $1,428,229 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

