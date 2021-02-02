Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $19.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Akoustis Technologies traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 23335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AKTS. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 11,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $87,163.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,964.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,374,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,229 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,594,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 166,854 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

