Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the December 31st total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 855 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,164.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,642. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Cfra raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

