Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives $100.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.04.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after buying an additional 55,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $166.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

