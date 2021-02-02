Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-1.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $870-880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $843.22 million.Albemarle also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.06-4.14 EPS.

ALB stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.96.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

